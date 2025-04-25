Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HHH opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.14. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

