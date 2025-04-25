Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKWD. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $242,759.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,987.20. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $204,876.32. The trade was a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476 in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.