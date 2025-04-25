Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,741 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,028,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 60,399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

BCYC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

