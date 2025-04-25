Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.10% of WesBanco worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 151.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 109,104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 34,008 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in WesBanco by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSBC. DA Davidson raised their target price on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

