Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 5,563.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,827 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.
Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance
ATAT stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $33.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ATAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Company Profile
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atour Lifestyle
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.