Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 5,563.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,827 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

ATAT stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $33.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.