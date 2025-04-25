Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

