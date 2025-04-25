Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.13 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.12% of Verint Systems worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

VRNT stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $337,425. This represents a 31.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,561.11. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

