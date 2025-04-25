Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.15 Million Stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.60% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 290,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,709 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 198,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 131,505 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $8.67 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $349.53 million, a PE ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance Cuts Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 16.34%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRZN. StockNews.com cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

