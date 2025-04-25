Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,186.09. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

