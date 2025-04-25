Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $452.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently -82.63%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

