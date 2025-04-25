Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032,485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

IQ opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQ

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.