Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of PC Connection worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PC Connection by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PC Connection by 178.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PC Connection by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $77.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). PC Connection had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

