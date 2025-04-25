Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in CEVA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CEVA

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,237.24. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $635.05 million, a P/E ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

