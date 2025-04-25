Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Under Armour by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.12.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

