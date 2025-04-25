Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRKS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PRKS opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

