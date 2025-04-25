Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of MannKind worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in MannKind by 3,294.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.22.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

