Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,601 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGIC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International General Insurance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in International General Insurance by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

International General Insurance Trading Down 0.4 %

IGIC stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.05. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. International General Insurance had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

