Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCSG. UBS Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $985.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

