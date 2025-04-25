Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 159.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Grifols Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

