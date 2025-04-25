Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of AvePoint worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Trading Up 4.4 %

AVPT opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.14 and a beta of 1.20. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVPT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,347,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,033. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

