Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,651 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 364.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 305,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 962.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $39,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 4.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital raised shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $335,945. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

