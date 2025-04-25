Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $8.39 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. Analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

