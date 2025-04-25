Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,115 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 212,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 70,307 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 540,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

PCRX opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

