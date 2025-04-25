Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,424 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,798. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

