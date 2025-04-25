Legal & General Group Plc Sells 155,171 Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aris Mining by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,581,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,775 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Aris Mining by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,687,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 751,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 117,249 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aris Mining by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 821,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 344,179 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ARMN opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Aris Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.25 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aris Mining Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

