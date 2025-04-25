Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,837 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 39,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS opened at $8.41 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,704. The trade was a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

