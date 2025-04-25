Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,578 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 160.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 173,409 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,536 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOLF. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

