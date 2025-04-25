Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,960 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Monro worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $14.58 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $436.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

