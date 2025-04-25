Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,266 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 221,456 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $133,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $185,250. This represents a 41.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $132.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

