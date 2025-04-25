Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,348 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Insider Activity

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,957.45. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,169 shares of company stock worth $242,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

