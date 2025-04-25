Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,911 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Alkami Technology worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after buying an additional 1,055,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,187,000 after buying an additional 843,129 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,827,000 after acquiring an additional 676,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,703,354.20. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. Stephens upgraded Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

