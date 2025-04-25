Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,316 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Up 4.1 %

Shutterstock stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.