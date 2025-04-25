Legal & General Group Plc Sells 376 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 245,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 184,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

Astec Industries stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $813.19 million, a PE ratio of -445.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.46. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

