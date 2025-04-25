Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,824 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,236,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after buying an additional 262,202 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ProPetro by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 556,747 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ProPetro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 212,312 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 796,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 594,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $5.21 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $540.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.58.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

