Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,169 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of Lemonade worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 574.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

LMND stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $7,585,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,494,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,141,102.88. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

