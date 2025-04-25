Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of National Vision worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

National Vision Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of EYE opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $958.79 million, a PE ratio of -60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.

About National Vision

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.