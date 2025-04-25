Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,172 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,242 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 266,696 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,659 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 81,130 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. Equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

ADT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

