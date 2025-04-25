Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after acquiring an additional 722,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,751,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after buying an additional 214,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 60,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,190,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,177,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 554,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $7.42 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $999.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.36%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Further Reading

