LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of LendingClub worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 296,813 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 647,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 282,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 140,611 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 148,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,471.84. This represents a 15.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,320. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,120 over the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Trading Up 6.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of LC stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

