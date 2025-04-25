Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LNW. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNW

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

NASDAQ LNW opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This trade represents a 18.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,533.98. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,492,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,584,000 after acquiring an additional 100,527 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 321.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,213 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,472,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,683,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.