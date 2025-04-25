Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) Trading 8% Higher – What’s Next?

Lithium Argentina AG (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 635,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 969,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAR. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lithium Argentina from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Argentina from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $348.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Lithium Argentina AG will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Argentina during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Lithium Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

