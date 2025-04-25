Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $106.43 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.01.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

