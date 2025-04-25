LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,133 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 457.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Cannae Price Performance

NYSE:CNNE opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is -10.17%.

Cannae declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

