LPL Financial LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Visteon by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visteon from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.77. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

