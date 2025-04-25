LPL Financial LLC Acquires 18,316 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 74,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -152.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

