LPL Financial LLC Acquires 81,543 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 221.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,543 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $227,718,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Grab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,537 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $213,177,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Grab by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,932 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,946,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868,071 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRAB. Barclays increased their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA raised shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

