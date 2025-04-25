LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,073 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 276,025 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.44 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $939.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.38 million. Research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

