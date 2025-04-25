LPL Financial LLC Buys 13,067 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

