LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,853 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 349,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 743,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 85,425 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of HAFC opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $702.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.45 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.68%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

