LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ GH opened at $47.41 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

